Police and council team up for graffiti and litter blitz on Doncaster village

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team undertook the operation, targeting the streets of Bentley.

A spokesman said: “Today has been our North Partnership day of action in Bentley.

“We joined together with Doncaster Council Stronger Communities team, enforcement officers, Early Years staff, New Village School, Street Scene, St Leger Homes and local litter picking volunteers.

Police and council officials teamed up for a litter and graffiti blitz.

“SYP held pop up conversation points at the Family Hub and at New Village School, conducted letter drops with useful contact numbers and crime prevention advice, as well as cycle and foot patrols all to be more visible in the community and to listen to local concerns.

“Street Scene had the sweepers out, have been removing graffiti in The Avenue area and have added dog fouling stencils to the pavements as requested by local residents.

“Thank you to everyone who came and had a chat with us.

“We aim to conduct one of these days of action in a different area each month. Stay tuned for our next updates.”

Anyone wanting to report crime and anti-social behaviour anywhere in Doncaster can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can report crime anonymously to independent charity Crime Stoppers through their call centre on 0800 555 111.