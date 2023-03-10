Police and chopper gave chase after burglars made off with a vehicle, trailer and quad bike in Doncaster

The offenders stole a trailer with a Quad bike on the back, along with a number of tools. What they didn’t plan for, is Doncaster East NPT road crime unit and air support to be on their tail.

Officers got behind the vehicle and trailer requesting it to stop.

A spokesman said: “Predictably the vehicle didn’t stop and the offenders decided to take a chance heading towards Dunscroft. They then decided to go off road.

The stolen vehicle

"Our air support was on hand to follow the vehicle as they gave up on their stolen goods and make a run for freedom in Hatfield.

“When they realised running was not their best choice, they took to playing hide and seek, not realising they were on camera from above.”

