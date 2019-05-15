Police officers were deployed to a Doncaster flat following the discovery of a body.

The alarm was raised at 5.20pm yesterday following the discovery of the body of a 45-year-old man in a property in Broomhouse Lane, Edlington.

South Yorkshire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

An inquest will be held.