Poachers abandon dog as police probe hare coursing in Doncaster field
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team reports were called in after receiving reports yesterday (Wednesday 29 November) of a potential wildlife crime in progress in the fields near to Johnny Moor Long Lane in Moorends.
Officers could see a vehicle in one of the fields at a distance along with two - at this time - unidentified persons.
A spokesman said: “Enquiries are under way to identify the vehicle and those involved.
"Unfortunately for those that decided not to hang around, they left behind their dog which is currently being cared for by South Yorkshire Police.
"There are now an additional three wildlife crime officers based at Thorne Police station and work will continue to identify those involved in this latest poaching offence.”
Hare coursing is the pursuit of hares with greyhounds and other dogs, which chase the hare by sight, not by scent.