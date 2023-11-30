Suspected poachers abandoned their dog as police probed reports of hare coursing in a Doncaster field.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team reports were called in after receiving reports yesterday (Wednesday 29 November) of a potential wildlife crime in progress in the fields near to Johnny Moor Long Lane in Moorends.

Officers could see a vehicle in one of the fields at a distance along with two - at this time - unidentified persons.

A spokesman said: “Enquiries are under way to identify the vehicle and those involved.

The dog is being cared for by police after being abandoned by poachers.

"Unfortunately for those that decided not to hang around, they left behind their dog which is currently being cared for by South Yorkshire Police.

"There are now an additional three wildlife crime officers based at Thorne Police station and work will continue to identify those involved in this latest poaching offence.”