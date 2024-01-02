Police have issued a plea to find the owner of a haul of power tools after stopping a van in Doncaster carrying the stolen items.

South Yorkshire Police officers stopped a van in the Barnby Dun area after the driver was involved in theft of tools from a van.

A spokesman said: “Recovered from this vehicle were the tools stolen from said van and also various other tools, in particular Makita power tools.

“Does anyone know of someone in our area that has had any power tools stolen recently?

Police in Doncaster found a haul of stolen power tools in a van.

"If you do, get in touch as we would love to reunite them with their owner.”

Anyone with information about the theft of the tools can contact officer Darren Hauton via South Yorkshire Police on 101.