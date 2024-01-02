Plea to find owner of stolen tools as police stop van in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police officers stopped a van in the Barnby Dun area after the driver was involved in theft of tools from a van.
A spokesman said: “Recovered from this vehicle were the tools stolen from said van and also various other tools, in particular Makita power tools.
“Does anyone know of someone in our area that has had any power tools stolen recently?
"If you do, get in touch as we would love to reunite them with their owner.”
Anyone with information about the theft of the tools can contact officer Darren Hauton via South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre where you can report information in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.