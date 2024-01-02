Plea after 40ft security gate stolen from Doncaster garden centre on Christmas Eve

An appeal has been launched to find a 40ft electric security gate stolen from a popular Doncaster garden centre on Christmas Eve.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Raiders struck at Walkers Nurseries in Blaxton, making off with the black, metal gate and its mountings, less than a month after it was first installed.

Local garden machinery expert Kevin Tyas noticed the theft on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appealing for information about the theft, he said: “Shout out to anyone that was travelling past Walkers Nurseries towards Blaxton.

The huge gate was stolen from Walkers Nurseries on Christmas Eve.

"A brand new 40ft long electric powered security gate was stolen.

“It has only been fitted a month and would have had to have been a large lorry with a hi hiab to lift it off its runnners.

"They have even stolen all the mounting frame too. This wouldn’t have been a five minute crime so please. if anyone saw a vehicle on the left side of road travelling towards Blaxton, let me know.”