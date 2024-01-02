Plea after 40ft security gate stolen from Doncaster garden centre on Christmas Eve
and live on Freeview channel 276
Raiders struck at Walkers Nurseries in Blaxton, making off with the black, metal gate and its mountings, less than a month after it was first installed.
Local garden machinery expert Kevin Tyas noticed the theft on Christmas Day.
Appealing for information about the theft, he said: “Shout out to anyone that was travelling past Walkers Nurseries towards Blaxton.
"A brand new 40ft long electric powered security gate was stolen.
“It has only been fitted a month and would have had to have been a large lorry with a hi hiab to lift it off its runnners.
"They have even stolen all the mounting frame too. This wouldn’t have been a five minute crime so please. if anyone saw a vehicle on the left side of road travelling towards Blaxton, let me know.”
You can also contact police with details on 101.