News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Plea after 40ft security gate stolen from Doncaster garden centre on Christmas Eve

An appeal has been launched to find a 40ft electric security gate stolen from a popular Doncaster garden centre on Christmas Eve.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 16:43 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 16:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Raiders struck at Walkers Nurseries in Blaxton, making off with the black, metal gate and its mountings, less than a month after it was first installed.

Local garden machinery expert Kevin Tyas noticed the theft on Christmas Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Appealing for information about the theft, he said: “Shout out to anyone that was travelling past Walkers Nurseries towards Blaxton.

Most Popular
The huge gate was stolen from Walkers Nurseries on Christmas Eve.The huge gate was stolen from Walkers Nurseries on Christmas Eve.
The huge gate was stolen from Walkers Nurseries on Christmas Eve.

"A brand new 40ft long electric powered security gate was stolen.

“It has only been fitted a month and would have had to have been a large lorry with a hi hiab to lift it off its runnners.

"They have even stolen all the mounting frame too. This wouldn’t have been a five minute crime so please. if anyone saw a vehicle on the left side of road travelling towards Blaxton, let me know.”

You can also contact police with details on 101.