Plastic bag of suspected drugs found in the toilet as officers execute early morning warrant

Police executed a warrant in Serlby Park Drive in Bircotes on Thursday 25 May at around 7.30am.

Police recovered a quantity of brown powder in deal bags believed to be heroin and a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and cannabis.

Police also found a burner phone hidden in a pillowcase and a large amount of cash was recovered in a wardrobe and under a mattress.

Police carried out an early morning search warrant

Officers also found a knotted plastic bag in the downstairs toilet bowl and further analysis is being undertaken on the suspected drugs inside.

A man, aged 20, and a woman, aged 49, were arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Sergeant Simon Whitehouse said: "This is a prime example of why early morning warrants are so important. We managed to catch these people unaware and seize a quantity of drugs and cash from the property.

“We even found a plastic bag inside the toilet bowl, which we suspect they did not want us to find.

“Drug dealing causes misery to so many people’s lives and that is why we will continue to target those who peddle these drugs in our county.

“If you suspect there is drug dealing happening on your street then please contact the police on 101.”

