News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Plastic bag of suspected drugs found in the toilet as officers execute early morning warrant

A suspected drug dealer attempted to hide some of their stash down the toilet as officers raided their property.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th May 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 13:56 BST

Police executed a warrant in Serlby Park Drive in Bircotes on Thursday 25 May at around 7.30am.

Police recovered a quantity of brown powder in deal bags believed to be heroin and a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police also found a burner phone hidden in a pillowcase and a large amount of cash was recovered in a wardrobe and under a mattress.

Police carried out an early morning search warrantPolice carried out an early morning search warrant
Police carried out an early morning search warrant
Most Popular

Officers also found a knotted plastic bag in the downstairs toilet bowl and further analysis is being undertaken on the suspected drugs inside.

A man, aged 20, and a woman, aged 49, were arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Simon Whitehouse said: "This is a prime example of why early morning warrants are so important. We managed to catch these people unaware and seize a quantity of drugs and cash from the property.

“We even found a plastic bag inside the toilet bowl, which we suspect they did not want us to find.

“Drug dealing causes misery to so many people’s lives and that is why we will continue to target those who peddle these drugs in our county.

“If you suspect there is drug dealing happening on your street then please contact the police on 101.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you suspect any criminal activity is taking place please contact police on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency situation.