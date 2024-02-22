Plain-clothed officers make multiple arrests in Doncaster patrol operation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After officers spotted a suspected drug deal in Balby during a regular patrol of the area, Temporary Police Sergeant Sam Poulter devised a plan to conduct plain clothed patrols the following day, with the hope of discovering crime, garnering intelligence and making use of the element of disguise.

T/PS Poulter said: "A police officer in full uniform and a marked car witnessed what she thought was a drug deal happening and acted on her suspicions to conduct a stop and search.

"However, because of the uniform, the suspects saw her coming and were able to stash whatever drugs they may have had in their possession.

"To build more of an intelligence picture, the officer waited in the area and took a note of all the suspicious activity that happened within a one-hour window.

"Based on this intelligence, I created an op order and identified two suitably trained officers to conduct plain-clothed patrols in the area the following day."

The plain-clothed officers were supported by two officers in uniform and a marked car, with a drone also on standby.

A three-hour operation yielded some encouraging results with two people arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen goods and going equipped to steal.

Six stop and searches were carried out, with the same number of intelligence reports gathered and one man was charged with going equipped to steal.

Justin Fearon, aged 49, of Heath Bank Road, has been released on bail to appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 7 March.

A cannabis warning was also issued, with two house searches conducted under Section 18 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 and various stolen goods seized by officers.

T/PS Poulter said: "This was a successful operation in an area identified as being in need of regular police patrols.

"As well as the arrests and the charge secured against one individual, we gathered significant intelligence around the supply and use of drugs in the area which will help us with our ongoing investigations.