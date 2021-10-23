If you recognise anyone in the images, please contact South Yorkshire Police.
Please note the information and pictures contained here have been supplied by South Yorkshire Police.
1. Gary Beck
Police are asking for your help to locate 23-year-old Gary Beck.
Beck is wanted in connection with reported offences of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Beck is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, with straight blonde hair, but he is known to keep his hair very short or shaved.
Do you know Beck? Do you know where he might be?
Please call 101 quoting crime number 14/66403/20. Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
Photo: SYP
2. Slawomir Buczkowski
Officers in Doncaster are asking the public to help them trace wanted man, Slawomir Buczkowski.
Buczkowski, 39, is wanted in connection with harassment offences and threats to kill.
The offences relate to an incident on 24 December 2020.
Following extensive enquiries to trace him, officers are now asking for the public’s help.
Buczkowski has links to the Armthorpe area and is described as being of stocky build.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who sees him or has information about where he is staying.
Please contact 101 quoting crime reference number 14/187796/20.
Photo: SYP
3. wanted-john-elliot_50566557402_o.jpg
Police in Doncaster have released a new description and fresh appeal for information about wanted man John Elliott, who absconded from an open prison last year.
Elliott, 41, left the prison on Sunday 11 October 2020 and failed to return.
He was serving a three-year sentence at HMP Hatfield for burglary.
Elliott is believed to have links to West Yorkshire, as well as Lancashire and Greater Manchester. However, he may have travelled elsewhere in the country and officers are keen to hear from anyone who knows where he is.
Elliott, who may be going by the alias name John Pearson, is described as being of medium build, with greying hair and a beard. In addition, he has three fingers missing on his left hand, only having his thumb and forefinger.
He is described as having a scar on his right middle finger, as well as scars on his arms. Elliott also has a smiley face tattoo on the top of one of his arms.
If you see Elliott, please call 999. If you have information about where he is, or where he has been, please call 101 quoting incident number 823 of 11 October 2020.
Elliott is now featured on independent charity Crimestoppers Most Wanted website - crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/most-wanted/appeal?... You can give Crimestoppers information anonymously via their website, or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
Photo: SYP
4. Ramyar Sayed
Police in Doncaster are appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Ramyar Sayed.
Sayed, 22, is wanted in connection with reported offences of malicious communications, coercive control and stalking.
The offences are reported to have been committed in Doncaster between January and November 2020.
Sayed, who is believed to have connections to Newcastle as well as Doncaster town centre, is described as having short, straight black hair and a short black beard. He also has a tattoo on his neck, which is believed to say ‘bakawm’.
Have you seen Ramyar? Do you know where he might be?
Please call 101 quoting incident number 213 of 26 October 2020. You can also give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
Photo: SYP