Phillip Hartley: Three day Crown Court trial for Doncaster racist attack pushed back
A three day trial which will see Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Anthony Hartley face charges over a racially aggravated assault on a pub landlord has been pushed back.
Hartley, 38, was due to face Sheffield Crown Court in March after pleading not guilty to a racially aggravated assault in the town centre in October 2020.
Hartley, formerly of Christ Church Road but who had recently moved to a new address in Mexborough, faces a charge of causing harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing another person harassment, alarm or distress.
The offence, which is alleged to have taken place at the Masons Arms at the Market Place in Doncaster town centre on October 20, 2020 was racially aggravated, the charge said.
The trial was due to take place in March but has now been moved to June 29.
Judge Peter Kelson QC said the trial would be pencilled in for three days.