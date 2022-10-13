Phillip Hartley: Crown Court trial for Doncaster race attack pushed back for fourth time

Hartley, 39, was due to face Sheffield Crown Court this morning after pleading not guilty to a racially aggravated assault in the town centre in October 2020.

Hartley, of no fixed address, faces a charge of causing harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing another person harassment, alarm or distress.

The offence, which is alleged to have taken place at the Masons Arms at the Market Place in Doncaster town centre on October 20, 2020 was racially aggravated, the charge said.

Phillip Hartley's trial for a racially aggravated attack on a Doncaster pub landlord has been pushed back again.