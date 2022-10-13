Phillip Hartley: Crown Court trial for Doncaster race attack pushed back for fourth time
A Crown Court trial which will see Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Anthony Hartley face charges over a racially aggravated assault on a pub landlord has been pushed back once again.
Hartley, 39, was due to face Sheffield Crown Court this morning after pleading not guilty to a racially aggravated assault in the town centre in October 2020.
Hartley, of no fixed address, faces a charge of causing harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing another person harassment, alarm or distress.
The offence, which is alleged to have taken place at the Masons Arms at the Market Place in Doncaster town centre on October 20, 2020 was racially aggravated, the charge said.
The trial was originally due to take place in March, then June, then July and then this week but will now take place from March 23 next year, Sheffield Crown Court has confirmed.