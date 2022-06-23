Peter the pigeon leaves Doncaster police an unwelcome thank you gift

It was a busy shift for the South Yorkshire Police Operational Support team on Monday this week as they attended incident across the force area.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 9:19 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 9:19 am

But it wasn’t just a day of pursuits, capturing criminals and recovering stolen vehicles, officers managed to do their Dr Dolittle impression when they cam across Peter the pigeon.

A spokesman said: “He was found at Doncaster in the middle of the road.

Read More

Read More
Hate crimes in South Yorkshire rose by quarter last year with over 1,900 aggrava...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Peter the injured pigeon

"Having stopped to offer him some road safety advice we discovered he was sporting an injured wing.

"He was tagged so clearly belonged to someone. After carefully scooping him up and making him a makeshift transportation box, he went for a journey in the police car.

"As you can see from the photo he wasn't a fan of our driving judging by the present he left us.

“He was taken to the vets who will look at his wing and contact the owner.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.