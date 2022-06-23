But it wasn’t just a day of pursuits, capturing criminals and recovering stolen vehicles, officers managed to do their Dr Dolittle impression when they cam across Peter the pigeon.

A spokesman said: “He was found at Doncaster in the middle of the road.

Peter the injured pigeon

"Having stopped to offer him some road safety advice we discovered he was sporting an injured wing.

"He was tagged so clearly belonged to someone. After carefully scooping him up and making him a makeshift transportation box, he went for a journey in the police car.

"As you can see from the photo he wasn't a fan of our driving judging by the present he left us.

“He was taken to the vets who will look at his wing and contact the owner.”