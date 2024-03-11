Pet poodle and owner sustain injuries after dog attack in Doncaster
Police were called at 1.18pm last Monday (4 March) to the King George's Road in Rossington following reports of a dog attacking another dog.
It is reported that an Old English Bulldog, which was not on a lead, attacked a woman's dog while she was taking it for a walk.
The woman suffered a minor injury. Her dog sustained a cut to its ear.
The owner of the Bulldog has since apologised to the woman and the incident resolved between the two parties.