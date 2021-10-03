Pervert performs sex act in his car in front of a woman on Doncaster street
A warning has been issued after man in a car reportedly performed a sex act in front of a woman in a Doncaster street.
According to a post shared on social media, a man was in his car when he stopped a woman and asked her for a cigarette.
The man then exposed himself and began masturbating in front of her.
The incident is understood to have taken place at 8am this morning.
The poster said: “Furious mum was on roundabout end of Hereford Road when a parked car with a bloke in asked her for a fag then told her she's oblivious as he was masturbating in the car.
"It's really freaked her out, she's really shaken.
"It was a dark grey Ford Focus, number plate started E11. Be vigilant folks this was broad daylight at 8 o clock in the morning."
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.