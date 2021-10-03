Pervert performs sex act in his car in front of a woman on Doncaster street

Hereford Road Doncaster.

According to a post shared on social media, a man was in his car when he stopped a woman and asked her for a cigarette.

The man then exposed himself and began masturbating in front of her.

The incident is understood to have taken place at 8am this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poster said: “Furious mum was on roundabout end of Hereford Road when a parked car with a bloke in asked her for a fag then told her she's oblivious as he was masturbating in the car.

"It's really freaked her out, she's really shaken.

"It was a dark grey Ford Focus, number plate started E11. Be vigilant folks this was broad daylight at 8 o clock in the morning."