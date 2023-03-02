'Persistently anti-social' Doncaster man, 60, appears in court over string of noise breaches

The man, who has not been named, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates court charged with breaching a community protection notice served on him earlier this year.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The 60 year old man, from the Balby area, was issued with the notice in January due to him persistently engaging in antisocial behaviour and causing a noise nuisance.

“He was arrested for breaching the notice and was remanded in custody - this was the eighth breach which he has been charged with.

“After pleading guilty at court he was fined £40, with £18 victim surcharge.”