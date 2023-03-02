'Persistently anti-social' Doncaster man, 60, appears in court over string of noise breaches
A Doncaster man accused of ‘persistently engaging in anti-social behaviour’ has appeared in court after a string of breaches of a community protection order.
The man, who has not been named, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates court charged with breaching a community protection notice served on him earlier this year.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The 60 year old man, from the Balby area, was issued with the notice in January due to him persistently engaging in antisocial behaviour and causing a noise nuisance.
“He was arrested for breaching the notice and was remanded in custody - this was the eighth breach which he has been charged with.
“After pleading guilty at court he was fined £40, with £18 victim surcharge.”
Anyone wanting to report anti-social behaviour in Doncaster can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.