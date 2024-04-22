Persistent Doncaster thief given year long ban from shops after Yankee Candle thefts
Brandon Quean, of Durham Avenue, Thorne, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Wednesday (17 April) where he admitted three counts of theft.
Quean stole from Heron Foods and Savers, with the 25-year-old made subject to a 12-month community order.
As part of his sentence, Quean was told he must sign onto a three-month drug rehabilitation programme and is banned from entering Heron Foods and Savers in Thorne for a year.
He was also ordered to pay compensation.
Inspector Alison Carr, of Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We won't tolerate thieves who steal from our stores and make shop workers' lives a misery, and we would encourage any retailers who have been targeted by shoplifters to report these crimes to police."
To report a crime, contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.