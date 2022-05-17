People in South Yorkshire urged to hand guns in during firearms amnesty

South Yorkshire Police is taking part in a national firearms surrender, where people can hand in guns without facing prosecution for possession.

A spokesman said: “We want to reduce the amount of guns and ammunition on the streets that could potentially fall into the hands of criminals and have devastating consequences.”

The surrender started last week and allows members of the public to hand in a firearm or ammunition at police station enquiry desks across South Yorkshire anonymously.

People across South Yorkshire have been urged to hand in firearms.

A spokesman said: “Do you have any firearms you could dispose of?

"Criminals will seek out opportunities to gain guns from innocent members of the public, such as during burglaries, and utilise these weapons. By reducing the amount of weapons out there, we are reducing the chance of circulation, now is the chance to dispose of them safely without facing prosecution for possession.