Pandora and Radley gems among items stolen in £15,000 Doncaster jewellery raid
and live on Freeview channel 276
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the burglary that occurred at a property in Whitley on the A19 north of Doncaster and which included the theft of Pandora and Radley items.
The incident happened at 10.05am on Tuesday 22 August.
The victim, a woman in her 70s, was in the garden at the time of the incident when the suspect entered her address and stole £15,000 worth of jewellery.
Police have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and possession of a Class B drug.
He was interviewed and released with bail conditions which prevent him from entering North Yorkshire.
The items that were stolen hold a large amount of sentimental value to the victim and cannot be replaced, a NYP spokesman said.
The spokesman added: “We're now appealing for the public’s help to reunite the jewellery with the victim.”
Anyone with information should email [email protected] You can also 101 and ask for Ben Hepworth.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote 12230158187
This is a list of the stolen items:- 22ct gold ring- 18ct gold dress ring with a ring of diamonds and an opal diamond in the middle- Radley watch with a blue strap- 18ct gold solitaire engagement ring- 18ct gold eternity ring containing five diamonds in a row-Two x silver necklace- Two x silver bracelets- Various Pandora charms and a Pandora necklace