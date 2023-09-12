News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Pandora and Radley gems among items stolen in £15,000 Doncaster jewellery raid

Police have launched an appeal to reunite a woman in her 70s with £15,000 of jewellery stolen in a Doncaster raid.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the burglary that occurred at a property in Whitley on the A19 north of Doncaster and which included the theft of Pandora and Radley items.

The incident happened at 10.05am on Tuesday 22 August.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was in the garden at the time of the incident when the suspect entered her address and stole £15,000 worth of jewellery.

Police are appealing for information about the theft in Whitley, north of Doncaster.Police are appealing for information about the theft in Whitley, north of Doncaster.
Police are appealing for information about the theft in Whitley, north of Doncaster.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and possession of a Class B drug.

He was interviewed and released with bail conditions which prevent him from entering North Yorkshire.

The items that were stolen hold a large amount of sentimental value to the victim and cannot be replaced, a NYP spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “We're now appealing for the public’s help to reunite the jewellery with the victim.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information should email [email protected] You can also 101 and ask for Ben Hepworth.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote 12230158187

This is a list of the stolen items:- 22ct gold ring- 18ct gold dress ring with a ring of diamonds and an opal diamond in the middle- Radley watch with a blue strap- 18ct gold solitaire engagement ring- 18ct gold eternity ring containing five diamonds in a row-Two x silver necklace- Two x silver bracelets- Various Pandora charms and a Pandora necklace