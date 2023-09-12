Pandora and Radley gems among items stolen in £15,000 Doncaster jewellery raid

Watch more videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the burglary that occurred at a property in Whitley on the A19 north of Doncaster and which included the theft of Pandora and Radley items.

The incident happened at 10.05am on Tuesday 22 August.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was in the garden at the time of the incident when the suspect entered her address and stole £15,000 worth of jewellery.

Police are appealing for information about the theft in Whitley, north of Doncaster.

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and possession of a Class B drug.

He was interviewed and released with bail conditions which prevent him from entering North Yorkshire.

The items that were stolen hold a large amount of sentimental value to the victim and cannot be replaced, a NYP spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “We're now appealing for the public’s help to reunite the jewellery with the victim.”

Anyone with information should email [email protected] You can also 101 and ask for Ben Hepworth.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote 12230158187