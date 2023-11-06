Palestine protests across South Yorkshire “relatively peaceful”, say police
The South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (SYPCC) has heard that protests relating to the Israel and Palestine conflict have been contained in comparison to major cities.
Protests began last month when the Israeli government began large-scale bombings across Gaza in response to attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Many across the UK protested against the government’s public support for Israel amidst the conflict.
Protests in Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham have been “relatively peaceful”, a South Yorkshire Police representative told the SYPCC.
The largest protest to take place was in Sheffield, with up to 400 people in attendance.
Four people were arrested during protests across the region, investigations are ongoing.
Data over a potential rise in hate crime related to the conflict has not yet been finalised.
SYP representatives said: “We will not allow the right of peaceful protest to translate into hate crime.”