Pair reported as police stop uninsured driver in Doncaster crime clampdown
Police have revealed they have reported two people after stopping an uninsured vehicle in Doncaster.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 10:25 am
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support unit stopped the Vauxhall Astra in Rossington.
A spokesman said: “The driver was uninsured and was reported.
"The vehicle wasn't seized as the owner – and insured party arrived. But he was also reported for permitting the insurance offences.”
Anyone with information about vehicle crime in South Yorkshire can contact police with information on 101. Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.