Pair in court charged over a reported distraction burglary of 82-year-old woman
The 82-year-old victim reported a man and a woman knocked on her door reporting to be selling items.
It’s alleged the man asked her if the woman could use her toilet. Minutes later she discovered her handbag was missing. When she found it, she discovered a quantity of cash had been taken from her purse.
The incident happened in Carlton-in-Lindrick shortly before 5pm on Monday 25 September 2023.
Following inquiries, police arrested a man and a woman in connection with the incident.
Rebecca Simmonite, aged 43, of Cumberland Close, Bircotes, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 October 2023 charged with burglary.
She was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 25 October 2023.
Darren Bennett, aged 49, of Norfolk Grove, Bircotes, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 27 September 2023 charged with burglary.
He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 25 October 2023.
Detective Sergeant Ben Skellern, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county burglary team, said: “Distraction burglars prey on people who may be off guard or confused, and then use the element of surprise to their advantage.
“They can be very deceptive and convincing and will also prey on a person’s goodwill and trusting nature.”
He added: “We don’t want anyone to fall victim to this sort of crime. To protect yourself, it’s important to be vigilant and cautious.