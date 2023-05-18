News you can trust since 1925
Pair arrested after homeowners catch attempted burglars checking homes

Two teenagers have spent the night in custody after homeowners reported people attempting to break into their property.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th May 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:36 BST

Heading to Devonshire Road, Harworth, just before 12.20am, on Wednesday (17 May), response officers searched the area after being alerted by South Yorkshire Police that two men had been spotted acting suspiciously looking into cars and houses.

Investigating officers quickly spotted two suspects matching the description in possession of gloves and torches.

A later search also found numerous screwdrivers discarded in the area.

Quick work by officers in the areaQuick work by officers in the area
Two 18-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

Both remain in custody while inquiries continue.

Detective Constable Millie Gillett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated burglary team, said: “This was quick work by officers in the area and thanks to the tip-off from South Yorkshire Police we were able to respond and apprehend two suspects.

“We know the impact burglaries can have, which is why we have two dedicated teams solely focused on bringing those responsible to justice.

“Our investigation into this incident is still ongoing so I want to ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of Wednesday morning to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information, doorbell, or CCTV footage is asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident number 10 of 17 May 2023, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.