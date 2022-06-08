Paedophile trapped by undercover cop posing as mum of two in Doncaster sting

Sheffield Crown Court recently heard how 27-year-old Kaiman Caffrey had been communicating online with the undercover South Yorkshire Police officer, who was posing as a single mother of two girls aged four-years-old and four-months-old.

David Eager, prosecuting, said: “During this discussion arrangements were made by the defendant to attend at what he believed was a home address of that single mother with a four-year-old and a four-month-old.”

Mr Eager added that the online conversation included suggestions of digital and oral penetration and an arrangement was made to meet in Doncaster with a view to having sex with these “children”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caffrey appeared at Sheffield Crown Court after an undercover police sting.

Caffrey, of Applegarth, Clayton, Bradford, was followed by an unmarked police car as he travelled to Doncaster from his home on January 19, according to Mr Eager, and as soon as he suspected he was being pursued he called his mother and asked her to dispose of his computer.

Mr Eager said: “He simply suspected he was being followed and indeed an unmarked vehicle was following and he turned around and made away.”

Officers followed Caffrey and he did not stop, according to Mr Eager, and he rammed the police vehicle before he was detained.

Mr Eager added: “He was within a matter of a few minutes of the address where he believed he was gong to carry out the rape of two children. It was only at that minute he believed he had been rumbled.”

Caffrey, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating a child sex offence, causing criminal damage and distributing indecent photos of a child after he sent three images to the undercover officer.

However, Mr Eager said no indecent images were found on Caffrey’s computer or phone but there was “quite a lot of legal pornography” on his computer which suggested some kind of addiction.

Damian Sabino, defending, said Caffrey has complex needs and he has been “lost in fantasy” after he discovered pornography when he was aged 11.

Mr Sabino added that gaming and pornography became his “happy place” and his isolation was compounded during the pandemic.

He also said: “He says for what it is worth, the thrill, the excitement was the conversation with the adult because he had never spoken to anybody who had expressed such full fantasies and he accepts he was happy to go along with it.”

Mr Sabino said Caffrey became paranoid as he was travelling to Doncaster and he realised he did not want to be there and there is a suggestion the defendant was already considering turning around before he fled.

He added: “He was terrified. He was a young man who had never had involvement with the police and he was in a blind panic.”

Judge Sarah Wright, who acknowledged Caffrey’s remorse and efforts to address his behaviour, adjourned his case and released him on bail to consider his progress before sentencing on November 18.