Paedophile Doncaster rapist jailed for string of sex attacks against 13-year-old girl

Michael Peter Wilson, 72, has been sentenced to 21 years in jail after being found guilty of sex abuse.

Vile Wilson subjected his victim, who was under 13, to numerous and repeated sexual offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim bravely came forward to report the abuse and a police investigation began.

Michael Peter Wilson has been jailed for 21 years over sex offences against a 13-year-old girl.

Detective Constable Rachael Ellis, from Doncaster’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “I want to recognise the strength and courage of the victim in this case.

"She has been so incredibly brave over the course of our investigation, sharing with us and the court the shocking and horrific details of Wilson’s abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She recalled how he would groom her with treats in a bid to further his manipulation and control over her, a young child, as well as telling her how to behave in order to keep his sick crimes hidden from others.

“Wilson has shown absolutely no remorse for the harm he has caused, refusing to acknowledge his exploitative sexual offending.

"While I am pleased he has received a significant custodial sentence for his crimes and will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars, it does not diminish the damage he caused to an innocent child.”