The new restrictions on XL Bully dogs are now in force and as anticipated many XL Bully owners and communities have questions and concerns.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police are seeing an increased number of calls into the control room asking for advice and guidance.

If you are concerned about a dog in your community and believe those living, or in close proximity to the dog are at risk, please contact the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “If you have a question regarding the ban, or your own XL Bully, please ensure you have read all guidance and updates available to you before calling 101.

Owners of XL Bully dogs who do not want to adhere to the rules must arrange for a vet to put them down.

“Our call handlers will only signpost you to the relevant information, they cannot provide any additional information to what has already been shared by the Government.”

Since 31 December 2023 it is now a legal requirement to keep your XL Bully dog on a lead and muzzled when in public.

It is also illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let an XL Bully stray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 1 February 2024 all XL Bully dogs must be registered. To register your dog you must hold public liability insurance, your dog must be microchipped and you will need to provide proof your dog has been neutered.

Owners who no longer wish to keep their XL Bully and adhere to the above rules must arrange for a vet to put them down. The Government will pay compensation towards this, but this must be claimed back after the treatment.

Owners can find out more information on the Government’s website.

How can I check my dog meets the specifications of an XL Bully? If owners are unsure whether your dog could be classed as an XL Bully, you can check your dog carefully against guidance and photo examples on the Government’s website. If you have bought your dog as an 'XL bully type' dog, you will need to check it doesn't fall within the characteristics. Our officers and control room staff cannot assist with this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owning an unregistered dog after 30 June will be a criminal offence, with owners who don’t facing a criminal record and an unlimited fine.

What should I do if I believe someone is not following the ban?