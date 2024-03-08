Owner of pet poodle saved it from attack by a Staffy Bull Terrier by sticking her hand in its mouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Samantha Hassall of Kings Georges Road in Rossington was about to take her dog Toby for a walk on Monday when it was attacked by a tan and white Staffy Bull Terrier, when they weren’t even halfway down their path. A third dog was also there but did not get involved.
She said: “Luckily the other dog, a blue Frenchie, backed off, when I was shouting and grabbed the attacking dog. Luckily a neighbour heard me shouting for help.
"Toby’s OK, no visual damage. I was quick to act, I stuck my hand in the dogs mouth to make it let go, but that didn't work, so I grabbed its front leg and held it up in the air, so it eventually let go of Toby to bite me (on my thumb).”
Police are investigating.