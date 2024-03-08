Owner of pet poodle saved it from attack by a Staffy Bull Terrier by sticking her hand in its mouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Samantha Hassall of Kings Georges Road in Rossington was about to take her dog Toby for a walk on Monday when it was attacked by a tan and white Staffy Bull Terrier, when they weren’t even halfway down their path. A third dog was also there but did not get involved.

She said: “Luckily the other dog, a blue Frenchie, backed off, when I was shouting and grabbed the attacking dog. Luckily a neighbour heard me shouting for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Toby’s OK, no visual damage. I was quick to act, I stuck my hand in the dogs mouth to make it let go, but that didn't work, so I grabbed its front leg and held it up in the air, so it eventually let go of Toby to bite me (on my thumb).”