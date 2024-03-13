Over six hundred thousand pounds recovered so far in 2024 by the police's Financial Crime Investigation Unit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These funds have been acquired through both Proceeds of Crime Orders and Civil Forfeiture Orders issued under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

Head of Asset Recovery Laura Hough, from the Asset Recovery Team (ART), comments: “These POCAs and Civil Forfeiture Orders are issued to criminals who have gained a profit through their life of crime.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

“The work of the police isn’t complete once we have secured a sentence and placed these criminals behind bars. The work the ART completes ensures that offenders don’t continue to benefit from the illegal activities they have been committing.”

In January, the largest Proceeds of Crime Order issued was to Ikechukwa Ezennaya, 45, of Wulfic Close, Sheffield. Ezennaya was sentenced to 20 months suspended sentence in April 2023 for fraud offences. He was found to have a £100,000 benefit from his life of crime and was ordered to pay the available amount of £34,438 within three months.

Laura continues: “When issuing a POCA, we look at what funds are available to the offender at that time, this includes cash or money available in a bank, properties, vehicles and luxury clothes and accessories. We then total this amount and order for it to be paid back into the criminal justice system.

“This money goes back into the forces that issue the orders, funding community grant schemes and officer training, allowing us to give back to the communities who would have felt the negative impacts of these crimes.”

The work the ART completes has continued into March, with an order placed against Harrison Utley of the available amount of £192,496. Utley, 22, of Stanley Road, Sheffield, was sentenced to eight years for drug trafficking offences in July 2023. He was found to have benefited to over one million pounds for his criminal actions.

When searching Utley’s property, a substantial amount of cash was discovered in plastic containers, along with an influx of designer branded clothes and shoes.

Laura adds: “Utley was clearly lavishing in his life of crime and did not hold back when spending the money acquired through selling drugs. He has been ordered to pay back a significant quantity, which will ensure he does not continue to benefit during or after his sentence.”

We ask members of the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us. Are you suspicious of someone who has an extravagant lifestyle but can’t explain where their money has come from? Tell us what you know – call 101 or go through our suspicious activity online portal. If you don’t feel comfortable contacting us directly, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers on www.Crimestoppers-uk.org

Further orders secured in January and February include:

A confiscation order was made against Jamie Cresswell, 30, of Errington Road, Sheffield on 8 January

Jamie Cresswell had been sentenced to 56 months imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences in relation to the possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A in May 2021. Benefit £22,818.73. Available amount £18,561.50. Confiscation order £18,561.50. He has three months to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Mohammed Hoonaishi, 37, of Shirland Place, Sheffield on 11 January.

Mohammed Hoonaishi had been sentenced to 20 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, for drugs trafficking offences in June 2022. Benefit £52,067.57. Available amount £9,844.40. Confiscation order £9,844.40. He has three months to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Charles Coker, 39, of Elm Lane, Sheffield and Ikechukwu Ezennaya, 45, of Wulfic Close, Sheffield on 19 January 2024.

Charles Coker had been sentenced to 20 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months for fraud offences in April 2023. Benefit £100,000. Available amount £16,697.94. Confiscation order £16,697.94. He has three months to pay.

Ikechukwu Ezennaya been sentenced to 20 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months for fraud offences in April 2023. Benefit £100,000. Available amount £34,438. Confiscation order £34,438. He has three months to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Edmir Isaku, 35, of Moorland Terrace, Barnsley on 23 January.

Edmir Isaku had been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences in January 2024. Benefit £40,500. Available amount £1. Confiscation order £1. He has three months to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Paul Taylor, 43, of Batemoor Road, Sheffield and Ellie Thornley, 26, of Fraser Crescent, Sheffield on 24 January 2024.

Paul Taylor had been sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months for drugs trafficking offences in August 2023. Benefit £11,706.40. Available amount £1. Confiscation order £1. He has three months to pay.

Ellie Thornley been sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months for drugs trafficking offences in August 2023. Benefit £14,667.48. Available amount £1. Confiscation order £1. She has three months to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Levi Saddington, 22, of Fleming Way, Rotherham on 26 January.

Levi Saddington had been sentenced to 14 months imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences and for being in possession of criminal property in September 2023. Benefit £24,088.30. Available amount £23,993.30. Confiscation order £23,993.30. He has six weeks to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Corban Bartle, 20, of The Greenway, Sheffield on 31 January.

Corban Bartle had been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment suspended for 24 months for drugs trafficking offences in January 2024. Benefit £7,035. Available amount £3,835. Confiscation order £3,835. He has three months to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Rafal Jablecki, 30, of Smithies Lane, Barnsley on 5 February.

Rafal Jablecki had been sentenced to 31 months imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences and possession criminal property in July 2023. Benefit £25,892.06. Available amount £3,200.00. Confiscation order £3,200.00. He has 30 days to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Kian Carte, 22, of Laurel Terrace, Doncaster on 6 February.

Kian Carte had been sentenced to one year imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences in relation to the possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, namely Cocaine on 20 November 2023. Benefit £4,295.00. Available amount £1.00. Confiscation order £1.00. He has one day to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Rhys Griffiths, 22, of Grantham Road, Luton on 5 February.

Rhys Griffiths had been sentenced to 36 months imprisonment for drugs trafficking and possession of criminal property in June 2023. Benefit £12,990.00. Available amount £12,990.00. Confiscation order £12,990.00. He has 30 days to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Craig Wilkinson, 37, of Strafford Mews, Sheffield on 19 February.

Craig Wilkinson had been sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for 12 months for drugs trafficking offences in February 2024. Benefit £10,000.00. Available amount £1.00. Confiscation order £1.00. He has 42 days to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Tanzir Ali, 24, of Glencoe Road, Sheffield on 14 February.

Tanzir Ali had been sentenced to four years imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences in April 2023. Benefit £17,900.07. Available amount £4,259.17. Confiscation order £4,259.17. He has three months to pay.

A confiscation order was made against Mohammd Artaf, 33, of Kenwood Road, Sheffield on 14 February.

Mohammed Artaf had been sentenced to 28 months imprisonment for drugs trafficking offences and converting criminal property in February 2023. Benefit £241,508.94. Available amount £7,324.99. Confiscation order £7,324.99. He has three months to pay.

Civil Forfeiture Orders made in January and February include:

A frozen funds forfeiture order was made against a company called Multifuson Ltd of Shoreditch High Street, London on 8 January for an amount of £29,134.20

A cash forfeiture order was made against Danny Shaw, 29 of Southey Close, Sheffield on 10 January for an amount of £4,005

A cash forfeiture order was made against Daniel Webster, 26 of Fairburn Drive, Sheffield on 30 January for an amount of £4,512.10

A listed asset forfeiture order was made against Trent O’Neil, 33 of Ravenscroft Road, Sheffield on 30 January for an amount of £15,000#

A cash forfeiture order was made against Xhulian Frroku, 26 of Shelley Gardens, London on 31 January for an amount of £7,990

A frozen funds forfeiture order was made against Mohammed Manoucheri , 37 of Burgoyne Road, Sheffield on 14 February for an amount of £190,001.66

A frozen funds forfeiture order was made against a company called Rewiring Group Ltd of Carcroft, Doncaster on 29 February for an amount of £17,816.97