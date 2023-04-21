Over 80 cars were checked in police speeding operation in Doncaster
Over the last two days officers from the Doncaster South NPT have been out in Conisbrough and Bawtry on a speeding operation.
Over 80 cars were checked and two found to be over the speed limit.
A police spokesman said: “Speeding is one of the top four killers on the roads if you want to report speeding in your area you can do it below.”
Visit the following websites https://orlo.uk/7DrAW and https://orlo.uk/qUCGp
If you see any crime taking place please call 101.