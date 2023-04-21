News you can trust since 1925
Over 80 cars were checked in police speeding operation in Doncaster

Over the last two days officers from the Doncaster South NPT have been out in Conisbrough and Bawtry on a speeding operation.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Over 80 cars were checked and two found to be over the speed limit.

A police spokesman said: “Speeding is one of the top four killers on the roads if you want to report speeding in your area you can do it below.”

Visit the following websites https://orlo.uk/7DrAW and https://orlo.uk/qUCGp

Police have been checking vehicles' speedPolice have been checking vehicles' speed
If you see any crime taking place please call 101.