Over 16,000 hours in high visibility patrols conducted to tackle violent crime.

The patrols conducted are part of the Home Office funded 'Grip Programme', an initiative which combines problem-solving and target hotspot policing.

During April 2023 - March 2024, a total of 16,384 hours of patrols were completed, increasing the presence of officers in South Yorkshire and making our streets a safer space for everyone.

Detective Superintendent David Cowley, who oversees the Grip Programme and is the force lead for knife crime, said: "Tackling most serious crime in South Yorkshire is, and will remain a priority for us.

"This additional funding is allowing us to continue to do what we do and place our officers in the areas that see more incidents of serious and violent crime, and that would benefit the most."

While on patrols, a total of 79 arrests were made, with an additional 73 made through coordinated operations, targeting those wanted for either prison recall or failing to appear at court for wanted nominals of violence, robbery or weapons.

The increase in patrols has resulted in a positive reduction in most serious violence in Rotherham, Sheffield and Doncaster-based hotspot locations, with a significant reduction of violence in night-time economy based premises.

Detective Supt Cowley adds: "We know that drug and alcohol fuel violence, and can often cloud our judgement or thinking. Through the Grip Programme, we have engaged with night-time bar and club premises owners and security staff, maintaining relationships to help us better understand how we can support them when it comes to violence.

"People go out in town to enjoy themselves and to have fun with friends, and we want to create a safer South Yorkshire to ensure that everyone can do this safely.

"If you do see us around when you're out and about, please don't be alarmed and do talk to us if you have any concerns, we are there to listen and help as best we can."