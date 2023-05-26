Over 1,500 people in Doncaster are now trained to support domestic abuse victims

More than 1,500 professionals, businesspeople and community members are now part of the ‘Pin Badge Army’ which allows them to offer support to domestic abuse victims.

Once people undertake a training course in aiding victims of domestic abuse, they are able to wear a pin badge to provide a sign that people who are worried about a relationship can talk to them.

People including leisure centre workers, cafe assistants, housing officers, nurses, police officers, firefighters and teachers have undertaken the training over the past year.

The badge shows it is safe to talk

Anyone can undertake the online training course led by Doncaster Council and provided by a variety of agencies.

Cllr Rachael Blake, Cabinet Member for Children’s Social Care, Communities and Equalities, said: “Domestic abuse can leave victims feeling alone and feeling like no one will believe them or maybe even somehow feel that it is their fault.

“They are often isolated by their abuser and do not have the opportunity or confidence to reach out for help. They might not know who to reach out to.

“This scheme aims to encourage people to talk to a trusted person about an unhealthy or abusive relationship. It provides visible and accessible support from different organisations, local businesses and community groups across Doncaster in the hope that victims can ask for help.

“We are so grateful to all domestic abuse badge wearers for completing the training and volunteering to wear the badge and I hope more people will sign up in the future as we must do all we can to protect those for whom home is not a safe place.”

The training course covers a variety of areas including domestic abuse awareness, harrassment and violence against young people.

If you are worried about a relationship, you can look out for the badge pictured to ask for support.

Those who want to take the course can do so here: Domestic Abuse – Training – City of Doncaster Council