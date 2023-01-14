Over 15 arrested and drugs and vehicles seized in mammoth day of action led by new Doncaster neighbourhood policing team

The new Doncaster North neighbourhood policing team (NPT) were joined by over 100 to take part in Operation Duxford – a monthly day of action that takes place in each district to take action on those causing the most harm in the region.

The day began with Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber and Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt addressing officers at the district’s HQ on College Road in the city and Davies House on Barnsley Road. Among those briefed were officers from the new Doncaster North NPT who were joined by other officers and specialist teams from across the force for the day of engagement and enforcement activity, resulting in 16 arrests and vehicle and drugs seizures.

Key partner agencies were also involved including Doncaster Council, St Leger homes, Stronger communities, SYFR, BT Openreach, British Transport Police, Northern Power grid and VOSA. Almost 120 surveys, used to help officers identify the key issues in specific areas, were completed by residents in Woodlands.

A massive operation

Among the 16 arrests made during the day, an 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis following a raid at an address on Homestead in the early hours where cannabis was found and seized. He was bailed pending further enquiries.

One man, Leonard Braha, 24, of Laburnum Place, Bentley, was remanded after being charged with production of cannabis and immigration offences after over 400 cannabis plants were allegedly found in an address raided by officers in the early hours.

Eight others were also arrested after failing to appear at court or prison recall and 34 Year old was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Eight stolen motor vehicles were also found and recovered from various areas in the North alongside two off-road bikes recovered in Woodlands and five vehicles seized for no insurance. Thousands of pounds worth of fines were also given out including to drivers of vehicles that were pulled over by officers and examined by DVSA for being overweight – posing a real risk to others on the road.

Four dogs, suspected to be a banned breed or dangerous, were also seized.

Doncaster Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt said: “Operation Duxford is about working alongside our partners to really take action on the issues that our communities tell us about and are important to them.

“Neighbourhood policing is a vital part of policing and the new North NPT is a real step forward in us being able to work alongside our partners better and address the concerns that we’re being told about such as anti-social behaviour, road safety and drug dealing. I’m really pleased with the work already done this week by the NPT with the help of dozens of officers from different areas across the force to already make a mark and rid the district of those that cause residents the most harm.

“Starting in the early morning, a number of warrants were carried out throughout the day and a number of cannabis plants were found and dismantled. Behind every cannabis plant is a network of criminality, exploitation and even fire risks and every seizure is a step forward in our fight against crime.

“Operation Duxford isn’t all about taking action, it’s also about getting out there and engaging the communities we serve and listening to any concerns. We’re stronger together and really rely on some of the information provided by the public to help us bring criminals to justice and anyone wanting to raise any issues with our officers is asked to get in touch.