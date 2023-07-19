PC Marc Richards, from the Doncaster Response Team joined SYP in January 2022 on the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship programme; a partnership with Sheffield Hallam University. Demonstrating he is an asset to the communities of South Yorkshire, PC Richards won ‘Student Officer of The Year’ at the Force Awards, held earlier this month on 4 July in Sheffield.

The award aims to recognise those who have gone above and excelled in the first phase of their career, and PC Richards who is described as an ‘enthusiastic and outstanding officer’ is a worthy winner to scoop this year’s prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Policing is a job like no other, and new recruits who start their career are aware of the pressures and challenges they’re like to face, and due to the nature of policing, will never know what their first day on the job will be like.

Marc Richards

The average person experiences three to four traumatic events in their lifetime. It is said that during a policing career, an officer can experience between 400-600 events.

The first day for PC Richards was no exception. On 20 June 2022, two hours into his shift, PC Richards attended a sudden death in Rossington, and during the following weeks he attended three fatal road traffic collisions.

The way in which PC Richards handled the situations, using communication techniques and representing SYP to the highest standard did not go unnoticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mentor at the time explains more about PC Richards, he said: “

The first time I met Marc he immediately showed enthusiasm and I was impressed straight away with his outstanding communications skills.

“During his first phase of training, Marc was first on scene at three fatal road traffic collisions. Some officers are lucky enough to never have to deal with a fatal collision during their policing career, but Marc dealt with three. Initially administering first aid, managing traffic, assisting other emergency services, and then speaking to the families of the victims, in which Marc showed empathy, professionalism and compassion throughout.

“Immediately after attending his third fatal road traffic collision, I got back into the car with Marc, and an immediate incident came over the radio. Marc simply said, "shall we go?", this says everything about him.

“The way that Marc portrays himself is impressive and I wish I had more words to explain Marc’s impressive display as a student officer.