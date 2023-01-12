Operation Duxford: Dozens of vehicles recovered by police in day of action

The operation formed part of the launch of the fourth neighbourhood policing team for Doncaster, Doncaster North.

These are just some of the vehicles officers pulled over to find they were overweight - totaling to over £1,200 in fines for their drivers.Abnormal and overweight loads can have an affect on braking distances and even lead to fatal consequences.

Anyone caught can face a hefty fine, or even time behind bars if anyone else was hurt.

This vehicle had been stolen from Lincolnshire

Another of other vehicles were recovered and seized .

This Peugeot was seized for having no tax in Scawthorpe.

And this 4x4, which was recovered from woodland at the side of Highfields, had been stolen from Gainsborough in Lincolnshire on the previous Sunday (8 January). Following a forensic examination by specialists, it will be reunited with its owner.

One the seized vehicles

