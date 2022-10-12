Open land searches in Doncaster as part of work to tackle organised and violent crime the city

Four searches were carried out in Denaby and the city centre on Thursday, October 6, as officers looked for hidden weapons used by organised crime gangs.

Sergeant Matt Cowling said: “On this occasion no weapons were recovered.

“These searches act as a deterrent and preventative measure to reduce violent crime. The searches were performed in areas that provide individuals with opportunity to secrete weapons, while maintaining an element of control over that weapon.

Open land searches for weapons used by organised crime gangs

“Carrying out these searches is just one of the ways that our teams are working day in and day out to disrupt those involved in organised and violent crime in our city.

“I would ask that members of the public continue to report such hides to us, as this helps guide our searches and increase the chances of removing weapons from the streets of Doncaster.”