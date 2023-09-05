One man arrested, one flees as police helicopter used in stolen car chase across Doncaster
Officers flooded the Scawsby area this morning, with several residents reporting a heavy police presence in the area around Rowena Drive with the force helicopter also deployed.
In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 11.20am today (5 September), a suspected stolen vehicle failed to stop for officers in the Scawsby area of Doncaster.
"Following a short pursuit by officers from our Roads Policing Group, the car was abandoned.
"One man was arrested by officers, and a second fled the vehicle and remains outstanding at this time.
"Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information about this morning’s incident or the whereabouts or identify of the wanted individual can contact police on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 to pass on evidence in confidence.