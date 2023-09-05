News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

One man arrested, one flees as police helicopter used in stolen car chase across Doncaster

One man has been arrested and one man is on the run after police chased a suspected stolen car across Doncaster earlier today.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 13:30 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers flooded the Scawsby area this morning, with several residents reporting a heavy police presence in the area around Rowena Drive with the force helicopter also deployed.

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 11.20am today (5 September), a suspected stolen vehicle failed to stop for officers in the Scawsby area of Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Following a short pursuit by officers from our Roads Policing Group, the car was abandoned.

The police helicopter was used in the pursuit in Doncaster this morning.The police helicopter was used in the pursuit in Doncaster this morning.
The police helicopter was used in the pursuit in Doncaster this morning.
Most Popular

"One man was arrested by officers, and a second fled the vehicle and remains outstanding at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about this morning’s incident or the whereabouts or identify of the wanted individual can contact police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 to pass on evidence in confidence.