One man arrested after police raid 'very dangerous' Doncaster cannabis factory

Police have arrested a man and seized hundreds of cannabis plants after raiding a drugs factory described as ‘very dangerous’ in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 8th November 2021, 4:42 pm

Officers from Doncaster East Neigbourhood Policing Team raided the property in Dunscroft over the weekend.

A spokesman said: “Officers spent their evening dismantling a cannabis set up.

"On entering the property they found nearly every room contained a large amount of cannabis plants.

Police found cannabis plants in every room at the house in Dunscroft.

"The electric had been bypassed and was very dangerous.

"One male was arrested and taken into custody.”