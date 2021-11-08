One man arrested after police raid 'very dangerous' Doncaster cannabis factory
Police have arrested a man and seized hundreds of cannabis plants after raiding a drugs factory described as ‘very dangerous’ in Doncaster.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 4:42 pm
Officers from Doncaster East Neigbourhood Policing Team raided the property in Dunscroft over the weekend.
A spokesman said: “Officers spent their evening dismantling a cannabis set up.
"On entering the property they found nearly every room contained a large amount of cannabis plants.
"The electric had been bypassed and was very dangerous.
"One male was arrested and taken into custody.”