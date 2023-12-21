One hundred vehicles stopped in one day in drink drive campaign in Doncaster
Police are having a major crackdown on drink drivers this festive season.
As part of Operation Blitzen, Neighbourhood Policing Team South Officers were out conducting speed checks and stopping motorists for drink/drug driving tests, stopping around 100 vehicles on Tuesday alone in Conisbrough.
A spokesman said: “Don't fall foul of traffic laws this festive season. Stay sober and stay safe!”