One hundred vehicles stopped in one day in drink drive campaign in Doncaster

Police are having a major crackdown on drink drivers this festive season.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:02 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 10:02 GMT
As part of Operation Blitzen, Neighbourhood Policing Team South Officers were out conducting speed checks and stopping motorists for drink/drug driving tests, stopping around 100 vehicles on Tuesday alone in Conisbrough.

A spokesman said: “Don't fall foul of traffic laws this festive season. Stay sober and stay safe!”