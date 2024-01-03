News you can trust since 1925
One hundred cars were checked for speeding in Doncaster villages

Yesterday, Tuesday, January 2, officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Teame conducted speeding operations in Tickhill and Edlington.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:05 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 10:05 GMT
In total over 100 cars were checked with only three over the speed limit.

A spokesman said: “There is still flooding on some roads in the area so please take this into account when travelling today.”