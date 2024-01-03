One hundred cars were checked for speeding in Doncaster villages
Yesterday, Tuesday, January 2, officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Teame conducted speeding operations in Tickhill and Edlington.
In total over 100 cars were checked with only three over the speed limit.
A spokesman said: “There is still flooding on some roads in the area so please take this into account when travelling today.”