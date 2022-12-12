One driver stopped as police target 350 cars in Doncaster speeding blitz

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team undertook the operation in the Barnby Dun area.

A spokesman said: “Over recent weeks officers have been actively listening to feedback from our communities, telling us of their concerns about speeding in the rural villages within the east area of Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of that commitment, our local teams are working relentlessly to seek out those driving their vehicles recklessly and/or in an anti-social manner.

Police have clamped down on speeding in a Doncaster village.

“Officers were deployed to the village of Barnby Dun to conduct a speeding operation - more than 350 vehicles were checked across a variety of locations.

“One driver was stopped and positively dealt with for driving above the maximum speed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to keep you updated on future speeding operations.”