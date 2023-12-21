News you can trust since 1925
"On the naughty list": Three arrested in Doncaster pre-Christmas drug den raid

Three people have been arrested, with police describing them as being “on the naughty list” when a pre-Christmas drugs raid was carried out on a Doncaster house.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Dec 2023, 12:04 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 12:04 GMT
Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team made the swoop in Balby.

A spokesman said: “We may not be able to get down the chimney, but we have our ways of getting in houses and the occupants of this house in Balby were certainly on the naughty list.“We have executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act and arrested three people for a variety of offences, as well as seizing what are believed to be Class A drugs and stolen property.

"The two men and one woman, remain in police custody while investigations continue.”To report drug crime in Doncaster, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or you can contact independent charity CrimesStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.