Officers gave chase as speeder went off road and was eventually caught by police dog Benson in a field

They spotted this Seat Ibiza travelling at speed and a request by them to stop was ignored.

A spokesman said: “The driver tried some off-roading, and some ramming to shake us off but it didn't work.

“Our intrepid dog handlers are also good at throwing out our tyre deflation devices and after managing to deflate all four tyres, the dog handler joined the pursuit.

There was no escape for the driver of this Seat Ibiza

"The driver kept the vehicle going even down onto the rims until eventually it ran out of steam and he tried his luck on foot.

!PD Benson did what he does best and detained the driver in a nearby field.”