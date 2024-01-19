Officers are keen to identify the driver of this white Volvo HGV tractor unit after motorcyclist, 20, dies

Officers from the Serious Collisions Unit are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in the Thorne area of Doncaster earlier this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 7.40pm on Tuesday (16 January), officers were called to High Levels Bank (A18) in Tudworth after a collision involving a red Skoda Octavia and an Aprilia Tuono motorbike.

A 20-year-old man who was riding the motorbike sadly died at the scene, with the driver of the Skoda, a 22-year-old man, taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now keen to speak to the driver of what they believe to be a white Volvo HGV tractor unit (pictured), which was in the area at the time of the collision.

Officers are keen to identify the driver of this white Volvo HGV tractor unit.

A spokesman said: “We believe they may have witnessed the collision and could hold other important information which will aid us with our investigation into this fatal collision.

“It is believed this HGV was travelling towards junction 1 of the M180 and we have included a picture of the vehicle in this appeal.

“If you are the driver of this vehicle, or if you have any other information that may help us with our enquiries, please contact us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 885 of 16 January 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also get in touch via live chat or the online portal which can be accessed here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Officers are keen to identify the driver of this white Volvo HGV tractor unit.