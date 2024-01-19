Officers are keen to identify the driver of this white Volvo HGV tractor unit after motorcyclist, 20, dies
At 7.40pm on Tuesday (16 January), officers were called to High Levels Bank (A18) in Tudworth after a collision involving a red Skoda Octavia and an Aprilia Tuono motorbike.
A 20-year-old man who was riding the motorbike sadly died at the scene, with the driver of the Skoda, a 22-year-old man, taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are now keen to speak to the driver of what they believe to be a white Volvo HGV tractor unit (pictured), which was in the area at the time of the collision.
A spokesman said: “We believe they may have witnessed the collision and could hold other important information which will aid us with our investigation into this fatal collision.
“It is believed this HGV was travelling towards junction 1 of the M180 and we have included a picture of the vehicle in this appeal.
“If you are the driver of this vehicle, or if you have any other information that may help us with our enquiries, please contact us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 885 of 16 January 2024.”
You can also get in touch via live chat or the online portal which can be accessed here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
Officers are also appealing for people with dashcam footage from the area at the time of the collision. This can be submitted to [email protected] with the incident number and date included in the subject line of your email.