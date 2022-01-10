Off road rider arrested as bike gangs cause chaos in fields and quarry near Doncaster

Police swooped after riders were spotted tearing up fields, smashing through hedgerows and narrowly avoiding walkers as they swerved on and off roads before dodging moving vehicles inside a quarry.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team revealed details of the operation which took place between Braithwell and Stainton yesterday.

A spokesman said: “Working quarries are not a playground for mature men, on two wheels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized the off road biker in a quarry.

“We got tipped off about bikes tearing through a freshly planted farmers field from Braithwell to Stainton.

"No plates on of course because they don’t wanr to be identified - they are just having fun after all!

“Lots of people walking and cycling in the area witnessed them going field to field, straight out onto public roads i front of passing cars, and onto more fields to get to Maltby Pit.

"The same old pit that is in the process of being turned into a nature reserve and country park for the local community.

Bikers tore through farmers' fields.

"There has been a fatal accident involving a rider at the site in the last two years - it is treacherous with lots of open caverns, so it’s a hot spot for us to patrol to ensure people stay off and stay safe.

“They made their merry way onto Stainton quarry just over the road. They smashed through hedge rows and defences placed by the quarry owners and ploughed through another farmers field with fresh crops in to get to the quarry.

“There was work taking place on site - millions of pounds worth of equipment.

"The bikers buzzed the onsite security before weaving in and out of the working site machinery.

“They are trespassing on private land, disrupting lawful business, damaging farmers crops and riding on roads illegally to get here.

“Only two of our bikes were on this patch as it has been busy all over the county, but they happened to snatch this KTM who couldn’t quite keep up with his pals – he must have been slow as remember, ‘we cant ride for toffee.’

“OK, we may have had a little help from our eyes in the sky. Don’t forget to look up lads.”

The bike owner had no, licence, no insurance, no plate, no keeper and no engine number, which officers suspect had been ground off.

The spokesman added: “Bike seized, suspected stolen, to be identified and hopefully locate the true owner.

“The rider, a 30-year-old lad, will be dealt with at court.

“We had a job on recovering from the heart of the quarry but had a little help from the site workers.

“Thanks to all the local community for reporting – a simple point in the right direction is all that’s needed.