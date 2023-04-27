News you can trust since 1925
Off road bikers sought in connection with criminal damage in Doncaster

Police in Doncaster are asking for your help to identify the individuals or bikes pictured as part of an ongoing investigation into rural criminal damage.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST

South Yorkshire Police is currently investigating several reports of crops being damaged in the Brodsworth area of Doncaster, in and around Ling Field Road. The damage caused is estimated to be worth hundreds of pounds.

It is understood that individuals are riding off-road bikes through the crop fields and as such, officers now want to speak to those pictured.

Do you recognise them or their bikes? Do you know who’s causing the damage to crops?

You can share information with police using live webchat, the online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 565 of 2 April 2023. Access webchat and the online portal here https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/.

A spokesman said: “The top two images in the collage (right) are believed to be the same individual.

