Off road bikers sought in connection with criminal damage in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police is currently investigating several reports of crops being damaged in the Brodsworth area of Doncaster, in and around Ling Field Road. The damage caused is estimated to be worth hundreds of pounds.

It is understood that individuals are riding off-road bikes through the crop fields and as such, officers now want to speak to those pictured.

Do you recognise them or their bikes? Do you know who’s causing the damage to crops?

Do you recognise them?

You can share information with police using live webchat, the online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 565 of 2 April 2023. Access webchat and the online portal here https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/.

A spokesman said: “The top two images in the collage (right) are believed to be the same individual.

