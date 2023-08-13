Doncaster East Neighbuorhood Policing Team continue to receive numerous reports of off road bikes being used on Quarry Park and Jubilee Park in Hatfield and Dunscroft.

A spokesman said: “These parks are intended as safe places for children and families to use recreationally. They are most definitely not suitable for off road bikes, which are putting other people in danger and affecting the peace of local residents.

“Officers will continue to patrol these parks and will take the appropriate action if a motorbike is being used in the area.”

The pictured blue motorbike has been seen on both parks over the last few days, resulting in a number of concerned members of public contacting the police but it has now been seized and will be destroyed.