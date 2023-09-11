Off-road biker throws up all over police car while trying to flee in Doncaster
South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team revealed details of the messy chase in a social media post.
A spokesman said: “We headed over to Balby as our Roads Policing colleagues were playing cat and mouse with numerous illegal bikes.
"One moped with rider and passenger with no plates – we gave them a good chase.
"The poor pillion rider ended up throwing up whilst riding.
"He lifted his balaclava unfortunately and covered the cop car on his tail.”
Anyone wanting to report nuisance off-road bikers in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers through their UK call centre to report information in confidence by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting the website to file an online form.