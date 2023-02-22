News you can trust since 1925
Off-road biker fled from police in Doncaster - leaving this behind

An off-road biker fled after he spotted police officers in Doncaster, leaving this vehicle behind.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 4:17pm

Officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team have reported that while patrolling in Conisbrough the owner of this bike saw them, abandoned his bike and ran off.

A spokesman said: “If you are the owner of this bike and want it back please make contact with us before we dispose of it accordingly.”

To get in touch with the police call 101 for non emergencies and 999 in an emergency.

Police wuold like to speak to the owner of this vehicle