Officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team have reported that while patrolling in Conisbrough the owner of this bike saw them, abandoned his bike and ran off.

A spokesman said: “If you are the owner of this bike and want it back please make contact with us before we dispose of it accordingly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get in touch with the police call 101 for non emergencies and 999 in an emergency.