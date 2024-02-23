'Obnoxious' lorry driver faces sack after parking truck in front of police speed camera

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On February 20, a mobile safety camera van was parked on Dunstan Road, Maltby when the driver deliberately parked his vehicle in front of the camera.

When questioned and asked to move, the driver became obnoxious and began filming the events to share on social media.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Safety Camera Partnership staff are granted delegated powers when conducting their duty, the same as operational police officers and it is a criminal offence to obstruct them in their duties.”

The lorry driver parked deliberately in front of a speed camera van.

The driver, aged in his 50s was reported on summons for obstructing a member of police staff in the execution of his duty.

The spokesman added: “His behaviour was particularly disappointing given he drives for a living and spends a greater amount of time on the road, so we fed this back to his employer, which was easy given it was a vehicle liveried with the company’s details.

"His employer, who has no doubt that these actions were deliberate and unnecessary said action will be taken.

Matthew Collings, Roads Policing Inspector said: “Unfortunately we see incidents like this far too often.

“We have sadly experienced nine fatal collisions within South Yorkshire this year and a large number resulting in seriously injured drivers and passengers. Speed cameras are there to change driver’s behaviour and ultimately save lives.