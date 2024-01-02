Number of arrests made including incidents of domestic violence over Christmas in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Thursday they had arrested three males and pointed them in the way of the court room.

Later that afternoon an eagle eyed PCSO in Dunscroft caught sight of a wanted male for burglary.

Officers rushed to the area and promptly scooped the male up and delivered him into custody. The 23-year-old male was later interviewed and charged with the offence of burglary, He will now be spending new year on remand in custody.

Eight arrests were made in three days.

An Armthorpe officer then came across a 23-year-old male who was acting rather suspiciously in his vehicle. A quick drugs wipe showed that he was driving under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and taken to Doncaster Custody for further investigation. He has now been released on bail pending the results of the drug test.

The same officer visited the same area again the following evening to find another vehicle in the same location late at night. Once again the officers suspicions were raised, this time by the fragrant smell emanating from the vehicle. Two stop searches took place and a small amount of cannabis was seized.

Officers were then called to an address in Thorne to reports of a domestic incident. This resulted in another male being arrested and conveyed to custody for criminal damage and assault. Around the same time a further call was received to a similar incident taking place in Armthorpe. A further two officers attended and found another domestic incident taking place. Again a male was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

And finally on Saturday afternoon officers were patrolling Hatfield when they saw a white VW Caddy van. Officers spoke with the driver, who was thenarrested for being unfit through drugs. When he was searched he was also in possession of a class B drug.

A spokesman said: “That’s eight arrests in three days, not to mention what our colleagues on East LPT have been up to over the Xmas period.