News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
6 minutes ago Breakfast cereal recalled by Tesco over milk and hazelnut allergies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46

Not so clever vehicle thieves caught by simple technology by Doncaster police this Easter weekend

Police from the Doncaster East NPT have had a busy Easter weekend so far.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

On Thursday night officers were flagged down by a member of the public on East Lane in Stainforth.

It was reported that a Mercedes Sprinter work van, had just been stolen a few minutes prior.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The offenders had accessed the van without the keys and driven off into the sunset, or so they thought.

The Mercedes Sprinter work van that was stolenThe Mercedes Sprinter work van that was stolen
The Mercedes Sprinter work van that was stolen
Most Popular

A spokesman said: “Officers obtained a description of the offenders and set off looking. Thankfully the van was equipped with a tracker, which gave us a rough idea where to look. Within 5 minutes of the van being reported stolen, officers found it parked up in Kirk Bramwith.

“Thirty minutes later the van was back with its appreciative owner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Please always consider a tracker, as it will massively increase the chances of seeing your vehicle again, should it be targeted by thieves.”

Officers then had a Black Ford Focus pass them in a hurry in Dunscroft. The driver didn’t want to hang around so dumped the car and decided to go fence hopping through gardens to avoid speaking with officers.

The spokesman said: “The driver did actually make a good escape, but has later been identified…….. by his own doorbell camera.

“Whilst looking for that driver an officer was stopped by another member of the public who reported a domestic violence incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“And finally, a red Volvo along with its occupants were stop searched whilst parked up in Edenthorpe due to the smell of cannabis emanating from it. No drugs were found on this occasion.”